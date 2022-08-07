Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 151 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BDX opened at $254.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

