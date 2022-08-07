Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $93.28 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

