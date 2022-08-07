Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.80.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $15,446,932. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.79, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

