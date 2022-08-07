Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.