Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $595,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $166.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

