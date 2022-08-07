Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $228.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

