BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 668,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,659. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

