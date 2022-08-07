BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0018 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.27 million and $572.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00067226 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

