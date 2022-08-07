bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
bluebird bio Trading Up 22.1 %
bluebird bio stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
