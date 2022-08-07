Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $20.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $22.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $69.16 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.79. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

