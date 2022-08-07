BonusCloud Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,563.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $961,519.59 and $15,563.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

