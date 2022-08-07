Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,932.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,142.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

