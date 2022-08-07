BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $106.24

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $1,364.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $106.24 or 0.00460323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.