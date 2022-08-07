BoringDAO Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $107.28 or 0.00460227 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $6,110.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070643 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.