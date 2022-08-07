Bottos Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $304,058.86 and $22,388.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066390 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.