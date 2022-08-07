BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.58) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 530 ($6.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.78) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.57 ($6.24).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £78.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 394.27. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($382.12). In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($99,497.61). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($382.12). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,257 shares of company stock worth $8,225,847.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

