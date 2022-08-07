Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.46 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 107,467 shares trading hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.64 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,676.02).

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

