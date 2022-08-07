Bridge Oracle Market Capitalization Tops $65.80 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $65.80 million and $252,201.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars.

