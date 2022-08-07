Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) PT at $86.69

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

