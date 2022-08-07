Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$28.08

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at C$21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.82. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at C$26,237,829.97. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,761,257.95. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Insiders have sold a total of 560,183 shares of company stock worth $15,112,565 over the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

