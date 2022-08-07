Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $164.62

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

MHK stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.