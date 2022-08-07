Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $87.29

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
