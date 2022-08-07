Brokers Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

