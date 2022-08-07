Brokers Offer Predictions for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $179.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 401.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 37.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 136.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.