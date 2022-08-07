Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a dividend payout ratio of -556.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -556.5%.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

