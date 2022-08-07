Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 9,292 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $46,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

