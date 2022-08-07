Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 171,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.