Bruni J V & Co. Co. Trims Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 6.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $50,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

