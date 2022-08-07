BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $89,986.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.12 or 0.00931973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014702 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

