byNordic Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

byNordic Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 8th. byNordic Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. byNordic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 43.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $210,000.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

