Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Tops $22.83 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $852,333.00 worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00263411 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,800,331 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.