Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Callaway Golf Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. 3,491,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

