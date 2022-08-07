Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,262.05

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,262.05 ($76.73) and traded as low as GBX 6,100 ($74.75). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,150 ($75.36), with a volume of 739 shares.

Camellia Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,257.59. The stock has a market cap of £169.86 million and a PE ratio of 7,409.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Camellia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 102 ($1.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

