Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $80.02 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

