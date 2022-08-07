Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,940 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 320,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,768,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,832,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

