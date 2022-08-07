Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SEA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SEA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. 5,129,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

