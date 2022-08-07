Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.26. 596,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

