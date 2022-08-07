Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. 624,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

