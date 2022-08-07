Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,110 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $15.81 on Friday, reaching $74.24. 22,629,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

