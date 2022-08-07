Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.34. 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

