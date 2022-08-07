Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

