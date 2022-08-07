Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

