Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $67,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

