Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $398.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

