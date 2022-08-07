Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE CPX opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,808 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

