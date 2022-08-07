CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CareDx Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 722,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

