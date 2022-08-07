Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,932 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.40% of Carrier Global worth $157,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

