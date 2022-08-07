Carr’s Group plc (CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.18 on September 30th

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 132 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.00. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.54 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Friday.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

