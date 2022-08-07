Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Carvana Stock Up 40.1 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

