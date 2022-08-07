Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $96,949,000.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.